Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,497. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.