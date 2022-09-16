Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned about 1.31% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $206,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,497. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.