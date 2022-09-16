Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $24.02. 80,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,994. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

