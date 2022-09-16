Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.