Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

