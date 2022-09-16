Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.61) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cheuvreux raised Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €74.50 ($76.02) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $60.00 during trading on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.