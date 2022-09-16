SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $307.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.89. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

