Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock remained flat at $374.55 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $282.50 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €550.00 ($561.22) to €470.00 ($479.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €445.00 ($454.08) to €465.00 ($474.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €370.00 ($377.55) to €420.00 ($428.57) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.67.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

