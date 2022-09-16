SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €109.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €109.00 ($111.22) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

ETR:SAP opened at €84.99 ($86.72) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

