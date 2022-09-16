Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

E.On Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.71 ($8.89) on Monday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.48.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

