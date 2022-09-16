Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Samsara Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,125. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in Samsara by 110.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

