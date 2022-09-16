Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.51. 322,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.58. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

