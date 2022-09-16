Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.93. 215,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524,767. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 278.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

