Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.78. 6,926,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,038. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

