Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down to $189.50

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $189.50, but opened at $180.03. Saia shares last traded at $181.77, with a volume of 12,106 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

Saia Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

