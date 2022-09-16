Sage Capital Advisors llc Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

