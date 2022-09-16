Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes $547,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

