Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $287.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.33.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

