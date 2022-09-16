Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 36.7% in August

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Safran has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $35.41.

Get Safran alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.