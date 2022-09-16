Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Saab AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $30.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. Saab AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $45.13.
Saab AB (publ) Company Profile
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.
Further Reading
