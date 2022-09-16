S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,572. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

