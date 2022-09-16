S.A. Mason LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of UPS traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.16. 174,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

