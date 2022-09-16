Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of ZAL opened at €21.92 ($22.37) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.49. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

