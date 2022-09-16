Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

