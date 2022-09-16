Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $35.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

WDC stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $37.33 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $309,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 30.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 40,278 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Western Digital by 68.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

