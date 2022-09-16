Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 2,474.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 641.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rogers by 2,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,838,000 after acquiring an additional 227,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $249.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers has a 1-year low of $178.43 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.50.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

