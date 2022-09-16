Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.78.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after buying an additional 282,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

