Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

RBLX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 770,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,526,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

