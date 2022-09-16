Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,597. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Riskified by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

