Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 1%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 5,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
