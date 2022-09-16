Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Shares of RYES remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,482. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Rise Gold

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.