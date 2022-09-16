Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
Shares of RYES remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,482. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
About Rise Gold
