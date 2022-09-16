Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Down 0.6%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,982.50 ($23.95) and last traded at GBX 1,982.50 ($23.95). Approximately 6,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,995 ($24.11).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,263.45. The company has a market capitalization of £139.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.81.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Cuts Dividend
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
