Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Trading Down 0.6%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,982.50 ($23.95) and last traded at GBX 1,982.50 ($23.95). Approximately 6,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,995 ($24.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,263.45. The company has a market capitalization of £139.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

