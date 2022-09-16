Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,380 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,192. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

