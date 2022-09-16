Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

