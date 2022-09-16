Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.87 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 21.6 %

FDX stock traded down $44.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 757,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,329. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.04.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

