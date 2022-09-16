Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 387 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

