Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 1,369 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,351.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,523,021 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PDN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

