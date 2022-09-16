Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 1,020 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 68,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

