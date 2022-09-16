Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 10,090 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vale by 1,067.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Vale stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 1,237,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,635,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

