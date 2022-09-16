Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,190. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

