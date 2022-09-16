Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 133 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock valued at $95,499,942. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $458.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.15.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

