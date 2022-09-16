RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.28. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,168.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of RF Industries worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

