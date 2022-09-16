Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.95 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

