Revolution Populi Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.95 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $23,622.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

