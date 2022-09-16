Reviewing AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) & Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Wuhan General Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 89.47 -$7.92 million N/A N/A Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wuhan General Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -1,587.75% -59.18% -43.05% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies -1,587.75% -59.18% -43.05% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

11.3% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

