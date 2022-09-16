Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 15th (ARNC, ASRT, BA, DGX, DTE, FPI, HXL, ICHR, LGL, MEI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 15th:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Arconic Co alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.00 ($27.55) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $330.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.