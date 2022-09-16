Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 15th (ARNC, ASRT, BA, DGX, DTE, FPI, HXL, ICHR, LGL, MEI)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 15th:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.00 ($27.55) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $330.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

