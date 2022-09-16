Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $857.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

