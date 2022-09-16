Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $66,315.84 and approximately $24.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

