Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.

Renishaw Stock Performance

RNSHF remained flat at $39.25 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. Renishaw has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $50.25.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

