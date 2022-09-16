Ren Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.80 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Ren has a market capitalization of $114.07 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ren Coin Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

